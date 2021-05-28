About this product
Honey Crystal is Oleum’s original product. This high cannabinoid, fully de-waxed concentrate sets the standard for quality at a fair value. Honey Crystal is a clean and consistent cannabis extract with a smooth, sweet taste. The myriad of rotating flavors will keep you hunting for your next favorite!
About this strain
Lemon Cane is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Cane - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Lemon Cane effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
