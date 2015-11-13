About this product
Rocks and Sauce delivers a unique flavor with a punch of potency. This aesthetically pleasing concentrate forms under high pressure in its native terpenes. The combination of THCa crystals and concentrated terpenes creates a sophisticated experience. The favorite extract of the Oleum team!
Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities.
Lemon Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
