About this product
Cold Cured represents the bold and rich terpene profile of dried flower. Cold Cured is produced using the best dried, frozen indoor cannabis, extracted cold to preserve the cured perfection. This extract promises a divine experience with a heavy high. A cultured palate is guaranteed to appreciate this extract.
About this strain
Mimosa #26 effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
33% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!