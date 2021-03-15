Miracle Whip, also known as “The Whip” and “Miracle Whip #3,” is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Starfighter and Columbian. The effects of Miracle Whip are more calming than energizing. Consumers tell us this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and creative. The flavor of Miracle Whip is creamy and slightly sweet with diesel undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. Miracle Whip is 19% THC and 2% CBG, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain was originally bred by Capulator.