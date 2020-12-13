About this product
Honey Crystal is Oleum’s original product. This high cannabinoid, fully de-waxed concentrate sets the standard for quality at a fair value. Honey Crystal is a clean and consistent cannabis extract with a smooth, sweet taste. The myriad of rotating flavors will keep you hunting for your next favorite!
About this strain
Orange Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Push Pop with Animal Mints. This strain has an aaroma that is earthy, citrusy, and gassy. The flavor is similar, with orange dominating your pallet. Orange Mints has buds that are covered in tightly packed trichomes. This strain is indica-leaning.
Orange Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
83% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
