About this product
About this strain
Orange Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that will relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop, although indica-leaning, is generally regarded as a great strain for an all-day smoke session. The mild effects make this an ideal strain for consumers who are new to smoking cannabis. Orange Push Pop features creamy orange flavors with a vanilla aroma. Some consumers say this strain tastes and smells similar to a creamsicle. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and fatigue. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Orange Push Pop before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Orange Push Pop effects
- Feelings
- Negatives