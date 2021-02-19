About this product
Honey Crystal is Oleum’s original product. This high cannabinoid, fully de-waxed concentrate sets the standard for quality at a fair value. Honey Crystal is a clean and consistent cannabis extract with a smooth, sweet taste. The myriad of rotating flavors will keep you hunting for your next favorite!
Purple MAC effects
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
