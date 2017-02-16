About this product
Live Resin is for the living plant flavor connoisseurs. This full-bodied extract embodies the terpene profile of the live plant. Live Resin is extracted cold from fresh-frozen cannabis, harvested at the peak of potency. This extract delivers a taste equal to its strength. A delight to the senses and a joy to the mind.
Root Beer Kush effects
Creative
58% of people report feeling creative
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
