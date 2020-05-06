About this product
Honey Crystal is Oleum’s original product. This high cannabinoid, fully de-waxed concentrate sets the standard for quality at a fair value. Honey Crystal is a clean and consistent cannabis extract with a smooth, sweet taste. The myriad of rotating flavors will keep you hunting for your next favorite!
About this strain
Noted for being a great strain when you need a positive shift in mood, Sherbacio by Alien Labs will bring an upswing to your day. Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Gelato #41, this strain offers a lip-smackingly good terpene profile. Expect a sweet candy flavor upfront that’s backed by a gassy finish. Dense buds offer rich purple hues that glisten with tons of trichomes.
Sherbacio effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Happy
88% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
82% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
64% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
