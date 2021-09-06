About this product
Sugar Cones are Oleum’s award winning, premium infused joint. They are filled with dry cured flower and blended with Oleum’s finest concentrate. The fusion of flower and extract produces a powerful sensation only found in a Sugar Cone. Relax with a Sugar Cone and let time unwind.
About this strain
Sour Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
Uplifted
Relaxed
Relaxed
Focused
Focused
Depression
Depression
Lack of appetite
Lack of appetite
Nausea
Nausea
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!