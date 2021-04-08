About this product
Honey Crystal is Oleum’s original product. This high cannabinoid, fully de waxed concentrate sets the standard for quality at a fair value. Honey Crystal is a clean and consistent cannabis extract with a smooth, sweet taste. The myriad of rotating flavors will keep you hunting for your next favorite!
About this strain
The Soap is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of The Soap - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
27% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
