About this product
Cold Cured represents the bold and rich terpene profile of dried flower. Cold Cured is produced using the best dried, frozen indoor cannabis, extracted cold to preserve the cured perfection. This extract promises a divine experience with a heavy high. A cultured palate is guaranteed to appreciate this extract.
About this strain
Tropaya Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
