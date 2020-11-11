About this product
Honey Crystal is Oleum’s original product. This high cannabinoid, fully de-waxed concentrate sets the standard for quality at a fair value. Honey Crystal is a clean and consistent cannabis extract with a smooth, sweet taste. The myriad of rotating flavors will keep you hunting for your next favorite!
About this strain
Tropsanto is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features flavors like garlic, cookie dough, and spicy cinnamon. Tropsanto is a popular choice for dabbing as it has an impressive terpene profile and a potent high. Growers say this strain has rich, purple hues, and vibrant orange pistils contrasted by lime green accents.
Tropsanto effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!