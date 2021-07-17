About this product
Sugar Cones are Oleum’s award winning, premium infused joint. They are filled with dry cured flower and blended with Oleum’s finest concentrate. The fusion of flower and extract produces a powerful sensation only found in a Sugar Cone. Relax with a Sugar Cone and let time unwind.
About this strain
Wedding Mints no. 11 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Wedding Mints no. 11 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Wedding Mints #11 effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
