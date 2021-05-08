About this product
Sugar Cones are Oleum’s award winning, premium infused joint. They are filled with dry cured flower and blended with Oleum’s finest concentrate. The fusion of flower and extract produces a powerful sensation only found in a Sugar Cone. Relax with a Sugar Cone and let time unwind.
About this strain
Wedding Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Focused
62% of people report feeling focused
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
12% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
