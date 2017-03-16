About this strain
White Lavender is a sativa-dominant cross of White Widow and Lavender bred by G13 Labs. The influence of White Widow genetics adds a heavy coat of trichomes to the potent effects and flowery flavors of Lavender. The combination creates a hybrid that has calming effects led by the uplifting and creative nature. White Lavender produces a euphoric rush of cerebral activity alongside its intense flavor palate that combines hints of spices with fresh fruit.
White Lavender effects
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
