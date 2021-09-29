About this strain
White MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
70% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
10% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!