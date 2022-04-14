About this product
Live Resin is for the living plant flavor connoisseurs. This full-bodied extract embodies the terpene profile of the live plant. Live Resin is extracted cold from fresh-frozen cannabis, harvested at the peak of potency. This extract delivers a taste equal to its strength. A delight to the senses and a joy to the mind.
About this strain
Wifi Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!