About this product
Honey Crystal is Oleum’s original product. This high cannabinoid, fully de-waxed concentrate sets the standard for quality at a fair value. Honey Crystal is a clean and consistent cannabis extract with a smooth, sweet taste. The myriad of rotating flavors will keep you hunting for your next favorite!
About this strain
Zkittlez Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
14% of people say it helps with arthritis
Asthma
14% of people say it helps with asthma
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
