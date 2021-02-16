About this product
Cold Cured represents the bold and rich terpene profile of dried flower. Cold Cured is produced using the best dried, frozen indoor cannabis, extracted cold to preserve the cured perfection. This extract promises a divine experience with a heavy high. A cultured palate is guaranteed to appreciate this extract.
About this strain
Zkittlez Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
14% of people say it helps with arthritis
Asthma
14% of people say it helps with asthma
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
