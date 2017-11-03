Olio
Flo OG Live Resin Wet Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Flo OG effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
