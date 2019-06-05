About this product
Blueberry Cheesecake is an indica dominant hybrid strain. Blueberry Cheesecake smells simultaneously fruity and sour, with a hint of citrus tang The strain is bred from the fruity-staple Blueberry and the UK native Cheese. Provides a relaxing and balanced body-mind high.
Details:
• Indica Dominant Hybrid
• THC: 19.98%
• 2g Flower Pack
• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)
• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer
About Omura:
Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.
• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick
• No fillers, chemicals, or additives
• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash
• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable
Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.
About Sweetwater Pharms:
Sweetwater Pharms is a small-batch cultivation team based in Sonoma County, CA. With decades of combined cannabis experience, we formed as a collective in 2015. We hand-trim, package, and label our own estate-grown boutique cannabis into a curated product line featuring eighths, grams, pre-rolls and now Omura.
About this strain
Blueberry Cheesecake, also known as "Blue Cheesecake," is a hybrid marijuana strain. With a smell distinctly of blueberry cheesecake, this strain was bred from Blueberry and Cheese. According to growers, Blue Cheesecake flowers into lime green and dark violet buds with orange hairs and a large coat of crystals. The effects of Blueberry Cheesecake will make you feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety.
Blueberry Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
203 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Omura
Heat-Not-Burn technology combined with pre-filled whole flower sticks to create the cleanest and easiest whole flower experience ever.