Its aroma is tart, yet citrusy and slightly diesel. Champagne Skies has a terpene profile of Terpinolene, Pinene and Ocimene offering antibacterial properties and memory loss reduction. With a notable amount of CBG, this strain will leave you in an anxiety-free and creative state of mind.



Details:

• Sativa Leaning

• THC: 25.66%

• Total Cannabinoids: 28.81%

• Terpenes: Terpinolene, Pinene, Ocimene

• 2g Flower Pack

• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)

• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer



About Omura:

Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.



• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick

• No fillers, chemicals, or additives

• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash

• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable



Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.



About Cream of the Crop:

Cream of the Crop Gardens is a collection of the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar - fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor and always a clean, smooth finish.