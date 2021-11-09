About this product
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This strain produces a flavorful vapor with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try.
Details:
• Hybrid
• THC: 28%
• 2g Flower Pack
• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)
• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer
About Omura:
Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.
• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick
• No fillers, chemicals, or additives
• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash
• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable
Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.
About Humboldt's Finest:
First, and most importantly, we’re three family farmers who are ambassadors and advocates for the small independent cannabis growers of Humboldt County, California.
For decades, we’ve reaped our harvests in the shadows of the tallest trees on Earth and lived among the largest old-growth redwoods forests in the world. The soil here is rich, the water is pure, and the moist coastal air comes together to provide optimal microclimates for growing Cannabis. We utilize the full power of the sun and grow our plants under natural sunlight in protective greenhouses.
Humboldt's Finest is 100% farmer-owned, utilizes sustainable farming practices, and produces handcrafted cannabis of the highest grade and quality.
We use part of our proceeds to protect our local community, our local environment, and the original cannabis culture of Humboldt County.
We welcome you to the Humboldt’s Finest family.
About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Motorbreath effects
201 people told us about effects:
201 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Omura
Heat-Not-Burn technology combined with pre-filled whole flower sticks to create the cleanest and easiest whole flower experience ever.