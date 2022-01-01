About this product
When life gives us lemons, we bake cookies. A puff of the citrusy flavor of this cart will satisfy your sweet tooth and elevate your mood at the same time! Make your Mark with OozeX. #XMarksthespot #OozeX
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OozeX
Xtracts brought to you by the world's best-selling vape battery with the cannabis culture in mind. We encourage all humans to join us in the exploration of X Marks the Spot through various means of cannabis consumption