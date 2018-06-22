Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Oregon Cannabis Authority

Oregon Cannabis Authority

Kashmir Kush

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 12%CBD

About this product

Kashmir Kush is a distinctly exotic strain. The nose is a knockout with loud pine and fuel – incredibly distinct – and the flavor is equally piney and tart. Kashmir is resinous and rich. Definitely indica-dominant, this is a smoke to evaporate stress and tension.

Kashmir Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!