Magellan
Magellan is very resinous and has a high cannabinoid content. The flavor is very smooth and tastes of deep skunky strawberries with a pine/gas undertone. Magellan delivers initial euphoria with slight sedation, then morphs into a highly productive, long lasting head high. Excellent for creativity or studying. Expect to be calm, relaxed, giggly.
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
63% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
27% of people say it helps with fatigue
