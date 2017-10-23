Loading…
Logo for the brand Oregon Cannabis Authority

Oregon Cannabis Authority

OCA Gold

IndicaTHC 20%CBD

OCA Gold is prized for its deep body high, and is often described by users as a beneficial tool for pain relief and restful sleep.

Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
