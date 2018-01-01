About this strain
Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.
Hindu Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
890 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Oregrown
Oregrown is the premier craft cannabis company in the Pacific Northwest, headquartered in Bend, Oregon. Utilizing vertical integration, Oregrown offers its own top-shelf flower and concentrates, along with a hand picked menu of other premiere cannabis brands in its award-winning dispensaries—located in Bend, Cannon Beach and Portland.