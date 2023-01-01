These Guava Passion Fruit, vegan gummies, are artfully crafted in small batches with all-natural ingredients, solventless hash and a top-shelf taste. With an equal ratio of CBD:THC, they provide a more balanced, calming effect.



Cannabinoids Per Capsule/Serving: 5mg CBD, 5mg THC per gummy

Cannabinoids Per Bottle/Package: 100mg CBD,100mg THC

Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Natural Flavors, Pectin, Cannabis, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil, Natural Colors

How to Use: We recommend starting with 1 gummy and waiting 2 hours for full effect before increasing your dose. Store in a cool, dry place.



At P&B Kitchen we believe edibles should be a joyful experience from start to finish. That’s why we craft every product with only top-shelf, all-natural ingredients including local sun-grown cannabis. Our hash-infused gummies are vegan and made completely chemical-free, with no solvents ever. Discover the 1:1 Guava Passion Fruit gummy, with an equal ratio of CBD:THC to provide both relaxation and elevation for a balanced, calming effect. They are a labor of love, made in small batches by our expert gummy markers designed to help you feel better, laugh harder and enjoy more.

