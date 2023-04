Solventless rosin-infused milk chocolate with roasted macadamia nuts and dried mango, artfully crafted in small batches with all-natural ingredients and solventless cannabis. Available in 20 count.



At P&B Kitchen we believe edibles should be a joyful experience from start to finish. That’s why we craft every product with only top-shelf, all-natural ingredients including local sun-grown cannabis. Our rosin-infused chocolates are Fair Trade CertifiedTM and made completely chemical-free, with no solvents ever. They are a labor of love, made in small batches by our expert chocolatiers designed to help you feel better, laugh harder and enjoy more.



Cannabinoids Per Gummy: 5mg THC per piece

Cannabinoids Per Container: 100mg THC

Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (evaporated Cane Sugar*, Cacao Beans*, Full Cream Milk, Cocoa Butter*, Sunflower Lecithin), Roasted Macadamia Nuts, Mango Crispies (Glucose Syrup, Mango Puree, Sodium Alginate (Thickening Agent), Cannabis.*Fair Trade Certified by Fair Trade USA-76% Fair Trade Certified Ingredients



How to Use: Enjoy one piece (a rectangle). Wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose. Store in a cool, dry place. Manufactured in a facility that also processes peanuts, tree nuts.

