These Strawberries & Cream flavored, vegan gummies, are artfully crafted in small batches with all-natural ingredients, solventless hash and a top-shelf taste. Coated in sugar crystals for a craveable chewy and crunchy texture.



Available in 20 count.



At P&B Kitchen we believe edibles should be a joyful experience from start to finish. That’s why we craft every product with only top-shelf, all-natural ingredients including local sun-grown cannabis. Our hash-infused gummies are vegan and made completely chemical-free, with no solvents ever. Discover the sweet Strawberries & Cream Crystal-Coated gummies, coated in sparkling sugar crystals for a unique textural sensation.



Cannabinoids Per Serving: 5mg THC per gummy

Cannabinoids Per Package: 100mg THC

Ingredients: Sugar*, Water, Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis, Sodium Citrate, Natural Color, Coconut Oil.



*Fair Trade Certified™ by Fair Trade USA® – 58% Fair Trade Certified™



How to Use: We recommend starting with 1 gummy and waiting 2 hours for full effect before increasing your dose. Store in a cool, dry place.

