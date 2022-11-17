About this product
A quarter, rolled.
10 x 0.7g prerolled joints.
Calming, Blue Gelato clears the way for an uplifted mood that keeps you productive and clearheaded. Best with those lower tolerance, Blue Pie blended with Gelato 41 or those needing daytime pain management or nighttime sleep aid.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC