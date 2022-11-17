About this product
Uplifting, Dragon Fruit provides a sweet flavor profile thanks to its parent strains Strawberry Kush x Durban. Sativa leaning, Dragon Fruit offers a calming sensation but novice consumers should be aware that consuming too much will make you sleepy.
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
C11-0000136-LIC