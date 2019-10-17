About this product
Musk into muffin. It starts with a slightly soured cherry inhale that finishes with a surprisingly warm, mixed berry exhalation. Pacific Punch, an Sativa dominant Hybrid, has parent genetics Cherry AK crossed with Purple Punch to thanks for its flavor profile. Balanced, this strain starts cerebrally before settles into the body alleviating stress along with minor body aches.
Cherry AK-47
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
Cherry AK-47 effects
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.