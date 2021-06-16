Loading…
Pomegranate • Eighth

by Pacific Reserve
HybridTHC 17%CBD
About this product

Pomegranate keeps you productive and participating; it relieves stress so the mind can relax while your mood elevates into a euphoric state.

A unique cut to the Pacific Reserve Nursery, this pheno is sweet and fruity with a surprisingly detectable sensation of eucalyptus on the exhale.  A steady uplift with a comfortable peak and subtle come down, this sativa dominant hybrid was created by crossing (Durban x Dutch Treat) x Purple Punch.

About this strain

Picture of Durban
Durban

Durban is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain originating from South Africa. This strain produces fast and powerful effects that are energizing, uplifting and cerebral. Durban is an extremely potent strain best reserved for those consumers with a high THC tolerance. The flavor profile of this strain can be described as earthy, with woody flavors like pine shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Durban to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, appetite loss and chronic stress. Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Durban buds are small and stout, with light green hues and light brown hairs. This strain is currently bred by Sensi Seeds. Fun Fact: Durban is believed to be named after the bustling port city of Durban, located in Africa. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Durban effects

11 people told us about effects:
Happy
81% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
63% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand

Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.