A quarter, rolled.

10 x 0.7g prerolled joints.



A prolific petrol profile, Sour 2.0 has an inhalation which is doused in lemon’d gasoline but it’s the backcross of Sour Diesel that presents an unexpected touch of tart berry on each exhale. A head to toe high that begins in that order, Sour 2.0 is a powerful Sativa with long lasting effects.