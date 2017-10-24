Loading…
You smell the sweet aromatics of Papaya, a pheno that provides mental calmness which tends to lead to an increase in productivity. Presenting Tropaya, an Indica leaning hybrid that provides a clearheaded, super happy high with the taste of orange, lemon, and lime terpenes from Tropicanna. Together, Tropaya taps into a space where blissful creativity can flow.

Papaya

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

200 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.