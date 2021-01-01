About this product

Pacific Roots 100mg Wellness Plus CBD Suppositories deliver our strongest dose of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. These hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated for optimal absorption and targeted delivery. Just what you need, nothing else. This Pacific Roots Wellness Plus Line of cannabidiol suppositories include trace amounts of THC at or below the legal limits.



Available in 10 or 30 count CBD suppositories per pack

100mg active CBD each adding to 1000mg or 3000mg of active CBD per box

25mg magnesium each CBD suppository

USA organically grown hemp

USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3%

All natural

Vegan

No added fillers

Made in a certified pharmacy

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

Made in the USA

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market