Pacific Roots
About this product
Pacific Roots 100mg Wellness Plus CBD Suppositories deliver our strongest dose of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. These hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated for optimal absorption and targeted delivery. Just what you need, nothing else. This Pacific Roots Wellness Plus Line of cannabidiol suppositories include trace amounts of THC at or below the legal limits.
Available in 10 or 30 count CBD suppositories per pack
100mg active CBD each adding to 1000mg or 3000mg of active CBD per box
25mg magnesium each CBD suppository
USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3%
All natural
Vegan
No added fillers
Made in a certified pharmacy
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
Made in the USA
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market
Available in 10 or 30 count CBD suppositories per pack
100mg active CBD each adding to 1000mg or 3000mg of active CBD per box
25mg magnesium each CBD suppository
USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3%
All natural
Vegan
No added fillers
Made in a certified pharmacy
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
Made in the USA
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!