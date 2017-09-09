Purple OG Kush is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Purple Kush. Purple OG Kush produces sedating effects that are intense and will envelope the mind and body quickly. The aroma of this strain is thick and musty, with undertones of berries and pine. Because Purple OG Kush will make you feel extremely sleepy and unfocused, this strain is ideal for nighttime use. This strain is not recommended for consumers with a low THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Purple OG Kush to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.