About this product
Our Washington Classis Gstik (1.0g) and Gnub (0.5g). Painted Roosters processing team expertly blends 100% flower to produce our Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Gstik and coats them with 85%+ THC Distillate! Consistent burn and flavor sets this inexpensive infused joint apart . We want our blends to get you right where you need to be, so pick your vibe and light it up.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Painted Rooster Cannabis Co
Painted Rooster Cannabis is a craft cannabis cultivator and processor located in Moxee, WA. Since 2019, Painted Rooster has been perfecting the art of sky-lit cannabis farming in the Yakima Valley. From our Sun-Cup 2021 award winning Primo! infused joint to our new Sungaze Cannabis Seltzer: Quality, Consistency, Sustainability, and Innovation shine through in all of our products.