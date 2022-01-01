Our Washington Classis Gstik (1.0g) and Gnub (0.5g). Painted Roosters processing team expertly blends 100% flower to produce our Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Gstik and coats them with 85%+ THC Distillate! Consistent burn and flavor sets this inexpensive infused joint apart . We want our blends to get you right where you need to be, so pick your vibe and light it up.