Palomar Craft Cannabis
Electric Lemonade
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Genetics: Blue Dream X Tahoe OG
Electric Lemonade is the house favorite to grow and consume. From start to finish, electric lemonade has an amazing aroma and presence in our rooms. When consumed you’ll feel energetic and creative, leaving you ready to enjoy life with real, sour lemonade flavors.
Electric Lemonade effects
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
47% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
