Logo for the brand Palomar Craft Cannabis

Palomar Craft Cannabis

Saturn OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Genetics: OG Kush X Planetary Variant
Saturn OG starts small and stout, then finishes strong with large colorful nugs. The flavor leans more to the kush side, with a mix of earthy and piney flavors. It is by far the longest lasting strain that we grow with a mellow body high that lasts for hours.

Saturn OG effects

Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!