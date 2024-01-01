Fatso Live Rosin, Premium (72.36%)



• Solventless, Premium, Live Rosin

• Farm: Emerald Queen Farms

• Strain: GMO Cookies x Legend OG



Fatso, bred by Cannarado and provided by Phinest Tissue Culture, is a cross between GMO Cookies and Legend OG. Papa's Select utilized Fatso harvested from Emerald Queen Farms, located in gorgeous mountains of Willow Creek. Emerald Queen Farms harvests are terroir evident and cultivated using the sun, clean water, and organic fertilizer.



Fatso, Premium, Live Rosin' consistency provides a slight fruity sweetness that mellows the piney funkiness and the gassy, camphor notes. This melding creates an earthy blend that will leave you looking for another hit. The predominant terpene, Limonene, provides sharp citrus notes and can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.

