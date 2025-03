Modified Grapes Live Rosin (77.81%)



• Solventless Live Rosin

• Farm: Humboldt Kine Farms

• Strain: Garlic Cookies x Purple Punch



Modified Grapes, bred by Symbiotic Genetics, is a cross between Garlic Cookies and Purple Punch. Modified Grapes melds garlic gas with sweet and grapey undertones to create a pungent blend of fruity goodness that provides an inspiring high. The predominant terpene, Limonene, provides sharp citrus notes and can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.

