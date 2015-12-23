About this product

We spent our time breeding Ice Cream. The result is a plant that is perfectly suited for indoor grow operations thanks to rapid and healthy growth (8 - 9 weeks flowering time), and a general lack of stretching. This makes it an ideal option as a multi-branch plant and also makes it perform spectacularly as part of a Sea Of Green (SOG) operation.



Outdoors, Ice Cream may not be the biggest yielder, but it is still popular with growers looking to benefit from that indica strength. It performs satisfactorily in regions as far north as Canada, the UK and the Netherlands, but it is in the south that it adapts best - sunshine coaxing the best from its resinous buds.



Under the hood, the Ice Cream plant packs copious amounts of trichomes, tightly clustered, its heads lining up in regimental rows and glistening with a resinous glow. Like the ice cream you always wished for, expect the palette to dance with vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure old school skunk.



60% Indica // 40% Sativa

THC level: 18-22%

CBD level: < 0.1%