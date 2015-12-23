ICE CREAM
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
We spent our time breeding Ice Cream. The result is a plant that is perfectly suited for indoor grow operations thanks to rapid and healthy growth (8 - 9 weeks flowering time), and a general lack of stretching. This makes it an ideal option as a multi-branch plant and also makes it perform spectacularly as part of a Sea Of Green (SOG) operation.
Outdoors, Ice Cream may not be the biggest yielder, but it is still popular with growers looking to benefit from that indica strength. It performs satisfactorily in regions as far north as Canada, the UK and the Netherlands, but it is in the south that it adapts best - sunshine coaxing the best from its resinous buds.
Under the hood, the Ice Cream plant packs copious amounts of trichomes, tightly clustered, its heads lining up in regimental rows and glistening with a resinous glow. Like the ice cream you always wished for, expect the palette to dance with vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure old school skunk.
60% Indica // 40% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Outdoors, Ice Cream may not be the biggest yielder, but it is still popular with growers looking to benefit from that indica strength. It performs satisfactorily in regions as far north as Canada, the UK and the Netherlands, but it is in the south that it adapts best - sunshine coaxing the best from its resinous buds.
Under the hood, the Ice Cream plant packs copious amounts of trichomes, tightly clustered, its heads lining up in regimental rows and glistening with a resinous glow. Like the ice cream you always wished for, expect the palette to dance with vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure old school skunk.
60% Indica // 40% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Ice Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
152 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!