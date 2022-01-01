About this product
Learn from our expert trainers while getting practical experience at a living indoor cannabis garden in beautiful San Diego.
Use coupon code “PARTYON” when booking to save $5!
Professional instruction
Simple and sensible techniques
Hands-on gardening practice
Interactive lectures
Personal consulting
Best practices
From shopping for supplies, to setting up your garden, to tending your plants and harvesting your crop, you will be empowered to garden cannabis indoors at home – confidently and successfully.
Want to learn more? Visit https://partyon.tours/cannabis-home-grow-programs/ or write to info@partyon.tours.
