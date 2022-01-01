Learn from our expert trainers while getting practical experience at a living indoor cannabis garden in beautiful San Diego.

Professional instruction

Simple and sensible techniques

Hands-on gardening practice

Interactive lectures

Personal consulting

Best practices



From shopping for supplies, to setting up your garden, to tending your plants and harvesting your crop, you will be empowered to garden cannabis indoors at home – confidently and successfully.



Want to learn more? Visit https://partyon.tours/cannabis-home-grow-programs/ or write to info@partyon.tours.