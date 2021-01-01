About this product

Afghani x Kashmir Hashplant X Gods Gift x Bubba Kush

This is the truly indica dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bowl of vanilla ice cream covered in blackberry fuel. This “old school” Indica based hybrid has a heavy and sedative effect that creeps in slow and makes most think that heading for the couch or their favorite chair is a great idea. Excellent for helping relieve anxiety, restlessness and insomnia.



THC: 21.06%

CBD: 0%

Total Cannabinoids: 24.95%