About this product
Afghani x Kashmir Hashplant X Gods Gift x Bubba Kush
This is the truly indica dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bowl of vanilla ice cream covered in blackberry fuel. This “old school” Indica based hybrid has a heavy and sedative effect that creeps in slow and makes most think that heading for the couch or their favorite chair is a great idea. Excellent for helping relieve anxiety, restlessness and insomnia.
THC: 21.06%
CBD: 0%
Total Cannabinoids: 24.95%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.