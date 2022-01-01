About this product
INDICA
California Sour x Lost Coast OG
A citrus flavor that relaxes the body but not the mind. Good for getting things done!
THC: 29.39%
CBD: 0%
TERPS: 2.05%
Total Cannabinoids: 34.29%
California Sour x Lost Coast OG
A citrus flavor that relaxes the body but not the mind. Good for getting things done!
THC: 29.39%
CBD: 0%
TERPS: 2.05%
Total Cannabinoids: 34.29%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.