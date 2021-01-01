About this product
INDICA
Northern Lights x Blueberry
This pure indica is a favorite day ending flower, its fruity and floral notes on the exhale have won it awards and a spot in the heart of the cannabis connoisseurs. This early girl does well in cooler temperatures, and is resistant to mold and pests. Testing as high as 32.6%thc, and a stacked terpene profile to bring you the experience your looking for.
THC: 32.58%
CBD: 0%
TERPS: 2.15%
Total Cannabinoids: 38.18%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.