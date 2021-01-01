About this product

INDICA

Northern Lights x Blueberry

This pure indica is a favorite day ending flower, its fruity and floral notes on the exhale have won it awards and a spot in the heart of the cannabis connoisseurs. This early girl does well in cooler temperatures, and is resistant to mold and pests. Testing as high as 32.6%thc, and a stacked terpene profile to bring you the experience your looking for.



THC: 32.58%

CBD: 0%

TERPS: 2.15%

Total Cannabinoids: 38.18%